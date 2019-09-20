Resort at Glade Springs hosting Area 51 party

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The Resort at Glade Springs will be hosting an Area 51 party.

The event coincides with the viral Storm Area 51 event which has reached nearly 3 million people on Facebook. The local event has over 2,000 interested on Facebook and is poised to be a fun, safe event for area resident to take part in the “alien hunting” fun without any risk or cross country travel.

Long before “Storm Area 51” entered our thoughts – the government knew they had to hide the evidence of what they were keeping there. Much like the secret Bunker at The Greenbrier – the government used southern West Virginia as its hiding place.

They found what they were keeping here and now they’re inviting the world to come see it for themselves. Don’t waste your time traveling across the country to storm Area 51. Come see real, living, breathing aliens at ‘The Hive’ at Fright Nights at The Resort at Glade Springs!

For one night only, experience one of our newest attractions, The Hive: Laser Tag Experience, before they open in October!

What is the Hive?

Everything that farmer Mike knew about the world has changed when a UFO crashed landed on his property. Strange beings have scattered and are hidden around every corner ready to kill. You must hunt them or be hunted.

The entire night of September 20, 2019, the night of Storm Area 51, will be an alien-themed party right here at Fright Nights. You will be able to experience “The Hive”, hang out by the bonfire, enjoy snacks and drinks, and watch an alien-themed film on our outdoor screen!

Those who attend will receive a voucher for a discount on the full Fright Nights experience when it opens this October.

For more details you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/473008346810366/