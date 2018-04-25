Residents Take To The Polls In The First Day of Early Voting

MERCER COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – Though the weather isn’t the best early birds throughout the state headed to the polls today, to cast their ballots for the May primaries.

For the next week voters will be able to avoid the lines and head to the polls, ahead of May 8th.

Residents need to make sure they have their proper ID’s ready. This is the first statewide election taking place that will require voters to show a form of identification at the polls.

Newswatch, spoke with residents to hear what prompted them to head out early.

Bluefield resident, Charles Blankenship adds, “I like to come when it’s not crowded and on election day sometimes there’s a line waiting, and with early voting there is rarely ever a wait.”

The times for early voting locations are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

