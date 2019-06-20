Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Residents’ Property Shot At, Damaged

Kassie SimmonsBy Jun 20, 2019, 18:13 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Several residents in various areas of Raleigh County are looking at expensive damage repairs after a group of boys shot pellet guns at their property earlier this month.

“You can’t clean up all the glass, I mean, it’s just everywhere,” said Jane Doe. “There’s glass everywhere and windows are expensive. Siding is expensive–the siding isn’t even a year old and now it’s got holes all over it.”

The attackers shot at Jane’s home 21 times, but the expensive repairs isn’t what’s most concerning to her. Rather, it’s the safety of her son, who is just over a year old.

Jane and her friend Jessica Doe say they know who is behind the chaos, but police have only made one arrest so far.

“They should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law for property damage [and] vandalism,” said Jessica Doe. “I hope the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department really sticks to it. We’re into tens of thousands of dollars in damage.”

Watch the video for more details. Follow WOAY on social media and on air as we continue to follow this story.

Previous PostYMCA Hosts 19th Annual Basketball Camp
