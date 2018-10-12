Residents Mourning The Loss Of A Summersville Police Officer

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Residents in Summersville and across Nicholas County are mourning the loss of one of their on police officers.

Aaron Acree with the Summersville Police Department passed away Thursday night in Summersville.

A statement released by the Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reads “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Summersville Police Department and all other public safety personnel in Nicholas County during this very difficult time. Those not in the public safety field do not often understand the connection of those who serve. The loss of one is felt by so many. We mourn the loss. We lift up the family and friends. And most importantly, we honor the life and service of those whose watch has ended.”

Blue ribbons will be passed out in the community today to honor Acree.