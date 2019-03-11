Residents In Greenbrier County Can Sign Up For Emergency Notification System Alerts

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management has partnered with Nixle to implement its Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories.

As a resident, there are several simple ways to register:

Text your ZIPCODE to 888777 from your mobile phone Go to www.greenbriercountyhsem.org/ and sign up via the Nixle Widget

Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile.

The service is secure, reliable and easy to use for our organization.

All Alerts will be targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from Greenbrier County HSEM. Nixle Alerts can be sent via Text, Email, Voice, Web, Social Media, and the Nixle Mobile App in an instant. Nixle is partnered with NLETS for unmatched data security, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network, and Google for unmatched reach and two-way information exchange.

We are very excited to have you experience it for yourself.