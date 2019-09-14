Residents Along Greenbrier Hills Course Asking for Net After Years of Property Damage

RAINELLE, W.Va (WOAY) – Residents who live along the Greenbrier Hills Golf Course in Rainelle say that their property damage from golf balls has gotten out of hand.

According to those who run the golf course, the golfers are responsible for damages. However, residents say confrontations don’t always work if they’re even home when it happens.

According to Joyce Cline, who is one of those residents, the repair costs typically come out of her own pocket or she’ll use temporary fixes like duct tape. Now Cline and others are requesting the golf course put up a net.

“We’re not talking about a random ball every few years,” Cline said. “We are talking about daily golf balls 100 miles an hour flying into this neighborhood that do severe property damage to our homes.”

For Cline, this includes holes in her siding and fence as well as broken windows. She even had to board and seal off the windows in her daughter’s room for her safety.

Newswatch reached out to the course’s board and they said it is “absolutely” the responsibility of the golfer and they don’t plan on putting up a net anytime soon.