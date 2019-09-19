Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Resident Wants Truckers Re-Routed Away from Deepwater Mountain

Anna SaundersBy Sep 19, 2019, 17:49 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Residents who live along Deepwater Mountain are still frustrated over the tractor trailers that get stuck on a sharp curve where Route 61 and Boonesborough Rd. meet. 

Because of the problem, the Department of Highways has since come in and paved an area that would cause many trucks to get stuck. However, one resident, George Wheeler, believes this hasn’t helped and wants this area to be taken off the map for truckers who use the mountain to gain access to I-77. 

“They’re not paying attention to those signs,” Wheeler said. “When one gets hung they’re like, ‘GPS brought me this way.’ And maybe some of that’s the case, GPS. But myself, a lot of it, is that they don’t want to pay the high tolls.” 

Route 61 feeds into I-77. Newswatch reached out to the Department of Highways and we are still awaiting a response. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

