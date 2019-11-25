Residence fire injures man; rekindles

MATOAKA, WV (WOAY) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a rekindled fire in Mercer County.

Dispatchers say the initial call came in around 2:15 a.m. about a residence that had caught on fire. The occupants were inside at the time, but escaped with one sustaining a few burns to his side. The man was transported to Princeton Community Hospital to be treated.

Multiple agencies responded to the Charity Lane fire, including Matoaka, Montcalm and Bluestone Valley fire departments and Princeton Rescue.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 5 a.m., but have since returned after the fire rekindled.