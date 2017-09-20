WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
‘Researcher’ says the world will end Saturday

Scott PickeyBy Sep 20, 2017, 15:11 pm

(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) – If you have plans for Saturday, you might want to change them. Well, if you believe a new claim that says the world is going to end Sept. 23, that is.

Christian publication Unsealed foretells the rapture in a four-minute YouTube video called “September 23, 2017: You Need to See This.”

Why Saturday? According to David Meade, the date is derived from verses and numerical codes in the Bible.
For example:

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times (in the Bible),” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible . . . and merging the two.”

Ed Stetzer, a pastor and executive director of Wheaton College’s Billy Graham Center, takes issue with Meade and his claims.

