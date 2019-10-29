Rescue workers pull malnourished dog from WV dam

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Officials have pulled off a creative rescue of a malnourished German Shepard that was stuck in a West Virginia dam.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph on Sunday reported that an animal control officer said the dog had probably been trapped in the Ada dam for several days before the rescue.

The effort began Friday afternoon when a 911 call came in for an injured and skinny dog in the spillway.

But rescuers couldn’t get into the dam and its tall, steep walls made it impossible for the dog to climb out. So officials used a rope to lower a trap baited with food into the spillway.

After about two-and-a-half hours, the dog finally went into the trap and the rescue workers brought him to a shelter. There, they named him Lucky.

