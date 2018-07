CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH Reports) — EMS workers say the body of a 17-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in the Elk River Thursday evening.

Rescue crews began searching for the boy at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of River Haven Road in Clendenin.

Officials said the boy was swimming with three friends when he went underwater.

