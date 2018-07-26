Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Represenative Evan Jenkins Secures $125M To Fight Opioid Epidemic
Health

Represenative Evan Jenkins Secures $125M To Fight Opioid Epidemic

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 26, 2018, 10:23 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)-U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins  helped secure $125,897,000 to fight the opioid epidemic and stop the flow of illegal drugs into our county.

The funding is contained in the Homeland Security Appropriations bill, which passed the committee on Wednesday.

“For far too long, drug traffickers have pushed their deadly poison on our country and state with devastating consequences. This funding will help stop drug trafficking rings, take deadly doses of drugs off our streets, and save lives. I will continue to fight for the funding and the resources West Virginia needs to address the opioid crisis and ensure a healthier, safer future for our communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Rep. Jenkins also supported $5 billion in funding for the boarder wall for the Fiscal Year 2019. The bill includes funds to hire 375 additional border patrol agents and 400 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. These agents will improve efforts to combat human trafficking, child exploitation and drug smuggling.

 

The appropriations bill also funds important West Virginia priorities, including:
$7.2 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief account.
$350 million for Assistance to Firefighters Grants for equipment, training, vehicles and other resources.
$350 million for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants.

Daniella Hankey

