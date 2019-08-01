Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Report: WV governor’s companies owe $2M Virginia tax debt

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 01, 2019, 12:10 pm

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – Records show West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s companies owe almost $2 million in delinquent taxes in Virginia.

WDBJ-TV reports Wednesday that companies owned by the Republican governor owe $1.9 million in taxes to several counties in Virginia.

Justice lists more than 100 businesses in his most recent financial statement, including coal, timber and agriculture companies. He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion.

A Justice family representative told the station the companies have been in contact with the counties to resolve the issues.

The station says it first obtained records showing more than $2 million in debts but some of the delinquencies were paid off after it reached out to the companies for comment.

Justice has been dogged by allegations of outstanding debts and fines related to his businesses.

