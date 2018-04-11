Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Report: Ex-coal exec fails to file disclosure in Senate race

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2018, 00:22 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A report says the former coal executive convicted of violating federal mine safety standards has failed to turn in a required financial disclosure for his U.S. Senate race.

The U.S. Senate Office of Public Records told The Charleston Gazette-Mail on Monday there’s no indication Don Blankenship’s disclosure was received by Sunday’s deadline. Failure to file disclosures can carry fines up to $50,000 or criminal prosecution.

Blankenship’s spokesman didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

The ex-Massey Energy CEO is one of six Republicans in next month’s primary for the seat of incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, who faces one opponent in the Democratic primary.

Blankenship served a one-year prison term on charges stemming from the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men in West Virginia.

Tyler Barker

