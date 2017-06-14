Scalise in critical condition after surgery

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (AP) – A Washington hospital says the congressman shot during a baseball practice is in critical condition following surgery. MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Rep. Steve Scalise “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.” It provided no further details about him. Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on Republican lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died. The hospital said another victim of the shooting is in good condition. It did not identify the victim.

George Washington University Hospital says one of the two patients it was treating following the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has died while the other remains in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths did not identify either patient, but President Donald Trump had just announced that the shooter had died of his injuries. Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for a gunshot to the hip and was in stable condition. Capitol Police officers who were in his security detail had wounded the shooter. Two of those officers also were wounded and both were expected to recover. The fifth person wounded in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning was a former congressional aide, who now works for Tysons Food. The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation’s capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years, including arrests for battery, resisting arrest and drunken driving. James T. Hodgkinson, who was 66, was fatally shot by police. Court records show that his legal trouble started in the 1990s. His most serious problems apparently came in 2006, when he was arrested on the battery charge. Records indicate he has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011. Hodgkinson’s Facebook page indicates that, until recently, he ran a home-inspection business out of his home in Belleville, in the southwestern corner of the state, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

