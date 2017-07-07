Rep. Jenkins to speak at Bluefield job fair Monday

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) will address attendees at the Bluefield Job Fair at the Bluefield Auditorium. At noon Monday July 10

Rep. Jenkins will be joined by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) at the event, sponsored by the local Chambers of Commerce.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bluefield Auditorium and is open to the public and the media. Job seekers should bring copies of their resumes and credentials and be prepared to meet with dozens of employers.

