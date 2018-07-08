Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Rep. Jenkins Announces $ 1.8 Million in Grants For Greenbrier & Monroe Counties
Local News

Rep. Jenkins Announces $ 1.8 Million in Grants For Greenbrier & Monroe Counties

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 08, 2018, 10:50 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that Greenbrier and Monroe counties will receive more than $1.8 million in Head Start and Early Head Start grants.

The grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are:

Greenbrier County Board of Education: $1,075,895
Monroe County Board of Education: $721,462

“Every child in West Virginia deserves the best education possible. I am proud to support Head Start, which strengthens families and educates children from all walks of life. I have visited Head Start classes in my district and seen firsthand the wonderful work that teachers and staff are doing with students and parents alike. These grants will allow Greenbrier and Monroe counties’ Head Start programs to change the lives of hundreds of students, and I offer them my sincere congratulations on receiving these grants,” Rep. Jenkins said.

