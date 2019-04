CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say human remains found by a worker clearing brush have been identified as a man who has been missing since 2015.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny tells news outlets the remains found near U.S. Route 19 last week were identified as 50-year-old Richard Lee Stonebreaker of Clarksburg.

The body has been sent to a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.