Relay For Life Is Coming To Beckley

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and in order to make a difference and honor those who are suffering and have lost their life to cancer, Relay For Life will be returning to Beckley this week.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for The American Cancer Society that helps to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancer and raise money to help the American Cancer Society.

Beckley’s annual Relay For Life will be taking place Friday, July 13th at the Intermodal Parkway located on Neville St. beginning at 6:00 p.m.

There will be drawings for prizes, games, arts and crafts. A memorial service will also take place for those who have been touched by cancer.