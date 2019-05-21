Reid Amos Optimistic About MEC’s Future

WOAY – Hear from Mountain East Conference commissioner Reid Amos as he says the conference has a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

The offseason between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years will be one of great change for the league, as Shepherd and UVa-Wise will leave for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the South Atlantic Conference, respectively. However, Frostburg State and Davis & Elkins will both be joining the MEC this coming school year, with UNC Pembroke also joining as an associate member.

Amos says that while membership changes do happen, he is proud of what all the original member schools have contributed to the conference, and is confident that the Bobcats and Senators can be competitive as well. The league has already seen success at the Division II national level in its first six years and is ambitious that success will continue.

The Mountain East is hosting the Division II Men’s Golf national championship this week at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, where Cal State Monterey Bay holds the team after the first round with a total of one-under par. Arkansas Tech and Lincoln Memorial are tied for second, with Arkansas Tech’s Shawn Tsai holding the individual lead at five-under. Stroke play continues Tuesday & Wednesday on the Cobb Course, after which an individual champion will be named. The top eight teams after Wednesday will compete in match play Thursday and Friday to determine the team champion.