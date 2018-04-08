Registrations On-going For Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

FAYETTE COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – Fayette County students that are under the age of 5 years old are encouraged to register for Dolly Parton’s free Imagination Library.

The initiative is a book gifting program that mails monthly free, books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

Fayette County is one of 40 counties in the state participating in the program. The program was initially started in 1995 and came to WV in 2007. The organization has now spread to other countries including Canada and the United Kingdom.

To register your children for the program one must live in Fayette County and must be the parent or legal guardian of the child. Registrations for the program will be held in April at several locations in Fayette County.

April 13 – Falls View Starting Points 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 20 – Scarbro Head Start 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

April 27 – Sunday Road Baptist Church 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can also register online at Imagination Library or visit a nearby library to pick an application up.

