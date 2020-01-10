Registration now open for Captain Thurmond’s Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It might be a little early to think about an event that’s happening in August but not when there’s an early bird registration special.

You can now sign up and get registered for the annual Captain Thurmond’s Challenge, an extreme triathlon that takes you from a bike to a kayak down the river to a run back into Fayetteville, certainly not for the beginner.

However, there is an early bird special going where you can go to: aptiming.com and search “Captain Thurmond Challenge.” The discount code is: EARLYBIRD2020.

“The race is not until August but we start usually around January 1st and start getting everything in order,” Hilary Nicolau, one of the co-directors, said.”It takes a lot of coordination between the Parks Service, the National Guard helps us to transport equipment, the Town of Fayetteville, and so we have a lot of hands to pitch in to make the event go smoothly, so we start planning early in the year.”

The triathlon will take place on August 1, 2020.