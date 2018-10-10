Registration is now open for the 42nd Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk/Fun Run

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Registration for the 42nd Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run is now underway at the Y!

Upwards of 200 runners and walkers will take part in this annual tradition on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley, West Virginia.

Cost to participate in the 5-Mile Run/Walk is $25 thru November 20th and $30 thereafter leading up to the day of the race.

The 1-Mile Family Fun Run is just $10. Race registration and check-in will begin at 7:00am in the Holcomb Building Thanksgiving morning.

Medals will be awarded to the top 3 male and female runners in thirteen age divisions.

For more information, contact race organizers Jason Logan or Megan Clackler at 304 252 0715.