Registration for spring classes underway at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Registration for spring classes is underway at New River Community and Technical College now through January 17, 2020.

The college is offering a new certificate program in cybersecurity during the spring semester, and the program can be completed online. New program starts will begin in the new year for barbering, cosmetology and an EMT-Basic class offered at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg.

For more information on the programs offered at New River CTC and the application process, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).