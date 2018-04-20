Registering Students For Pre-K Just Became Easier

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Parents and Pre-school students had the opportunity to engage with different elementary schools around the Raleigh County area.

Different schools and community groups from all over Raleigh County attended the expo to interact with parents and students and even show them the different features that the schools have to offer for the little ones.

Students were even able to engage in taking a tour of a school bus and a book mobile and ended with a photo with everyone’s favorite big red dog: Clifford.

This is the expos third year at the Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center and serves one purpose every year.

“I think it is a great way to reach out to everyone, the purpose of the event is to help cater to every family because each family is different and has different needs for their children,” said Emilie Katehadinger, Family Service Coordinator for Raleigh County Headstart Program.

If you were unable to attend Friday’s event but are interesting in registering your children for Pre-K, you can visit your local elementary school to pick up an application.

Comments