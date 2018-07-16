Registered Sex Offender Wanted In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Police Beckley Detachment needs the communities help in finding a registered sex offender in Raleigh County.

Terrance Skinner is a registered sex offender in Raleigh county and is currently wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registry.

Mr. Skinner failed to report to the Beckley Detachment for his annual registration.

According to Cpl. S. R. Moore, the residence of 707 Ewart Ave. is the address Skinner had listed on his registry was checked, but Troopers were advised that Mr. Skinner had moved a couple months ago.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Skinner should contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700