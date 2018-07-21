Registered Sex Offender Found With Drugs And Firearms In His Home

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A White Sulphur Springs man is in jail after police found drugs in his home

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department with assistance from the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at the residence of Robert Williamson in White Sulphur Springs. Williamson is a registered sex offender and information was obtained that Williamson was believed to have drugs at his residence.

Upon execution of the search warrant; (2) firearms were found, (2) sets of digital scales, (4) glass meth pipes, several plastic baggies, a small amount of marijuana, and a large amount of miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Williamson was arrested and charged with (2) counts of Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.