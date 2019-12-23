Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Red Oak Grills hosts first Lunch with Santa

Anna SaundersBy Dec 23, 2019, 10:11 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday afternoon, the Red Oak Grill in Oak Hill held its very first Lunch with Santa. 

Families could come, enjoy a meal and hot cocoa, make ornaments and have a professional photo done with Santa and Mrs. Claus by photographer Jeff Hendrix. 

Co-Owner Beth Burdette says she wanted to do this to create the magic of Christmas inside of her own restaurant 

“I love it,” she said. “There’s no greater joy and I never knew this until I had my own children, but to sit back and watch them and their faces on Christmas morning. It’s amazing. They just light up and it’s just fascinating, just the excitement that you get from them.”

The Red Oak Grill opened in August of 2018.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

