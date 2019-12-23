Red Oak Grills hosts first Lunch with Santa

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday afternoon, the Red Oak Grill in Oak Hill held its very first Lunch with Santa.

Families could come, enjoy a meal and hot cocoa, make ornaments and have a professional photo done with Santa and Mrs. Claus by photographer Jeff Hendrix.

Co-Owner Beth Burdette says she wanted to do this to create the magic of Christmas inside of her own restaurant

“I love it,” she said. “There’s no greater joy and I never knew this until I had my own children, but to sit back and watch them and their faces on Christmas morning. It’s amazing. They just light up and it’s just fascinating, just the excitement that you get from them.”

The Red Oak Grill opened in August of 2018.