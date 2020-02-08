Red Oak Grill to offer special Valentine’s Day dinner

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – If you’re still looking for those Valentine’s Day plans, The Red Oak Grill in Oak Hill will be doing a dinner special for the second year.

There will be three specials to choose from:

2 for $40: Choice of soup or salad, 2 grilled cheddar jack chicken meals with 6 grilled shrimp, 4 sides, 2 desserts and 2 drinks.

2 for $55: Choice of soup or salad, 2 8 oz. New York Strip or ribeye meals with 6 grilled shrimp, 4 sides, 2 desserts and 2 drinks.

2 for $65: Choice of soup of salad, 2 12 oz. New York Strip or ribeye meals with 6 grilled shrimp, 4 sides, 2 desserts and 2 drinks.

Co-owner Beth Burdette says there will also be live music from Cathy Broughman.

“It was standing room only at several points last year, so we’re hoping for that kind of crowd this year. I would suggest reservations but again, it is not necessary. And as well, regular menu will also be available for folks if they don’t want to do the steak for two or the chicken for two,” Burdette said.

This will take place on Friday night from 5 p.m. until 9:30 and the first 25 in will get hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries.

If you wish to make a reservation, you can call (681) 823-5319.