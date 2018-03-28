Red Lobster Is Now Serving Lobster And Waffles

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Many love the idea of indulging in chicken and waffles but one nationwide restaurant is now trying lobster and waffles.

That’s exactly what Red Lobster is now offering at their popular restaurant. The company announced the delicious news on Twitter.

According to Red Lobster, the waffles will be made out of the same batter used to make their popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It will run you $19.99. The special is only available for a limited time.

Would you be daring to try it?

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

