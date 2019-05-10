Red Devils Ready for Track and Field Regionals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The season is quickly coming to an end for high school track & field, with regionals taking place this week before next week’s state tournament.

Oak Hill is confident they can perform well at the Class AA regionals Friday following their regular season, which included several individual wins at the Coalfield Conference championships, and having the regionals at Laidley Field – the same venue as the state tournament – does provide certain advantages.

Oak Hill placed in the top six in three events at last year’s state meet, including Michael Beasley winning the state championship in the Boys Long Jump.

Hear from Tori Mackowiak, Michael Beasley, and Mason Harp, as all three seniors will be competing in four events.

Woodrow Wilson finished first in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings at the Class AAA regionals on Wednesday, while Midland Trail & Greenbrier West were among the area schools who did well in the Class A regionals Thursday.