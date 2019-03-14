Red Devils Host Winter Sports Pep Rally

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School hosted a pep rally Wednesday evening to honor their winter sports, as the Red Devils’ boys basketball team prepares for its Class AA quarterfinal matchup with Robert C. Byrd.

The school recognized not just boys basketball, but also girls basketball, who will benefit from many returning players in the 2019-20 season. In addition, multiple wrestlers were honored for qualifying for the state tournament, including Ashby West, who was the Class AA/A runner-up at the 120 level.

Spring sports have already started for Oak Hill; Lady Red Devils softball won 8-7 vs. James Monroe in walk-off fashion. Their baseball season starts this weekend.