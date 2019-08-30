Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Red Devils Boys Soccer Wins Thursday

Matt DigbyBy Aug 29, 2019, 23:55 pm

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys soccer game between Oak Hill and Cross Lanes Christian.

The Red Devils established momentum early in the game, with the first goal coming on a close-range shot from Colton Workman. Oak Hill would increase the lead to 2-0 by halftime with a goal from Andre Re. The Warriors would answer in the second half with a free-kick goal from Austin Guthrie, but Oak Hill would win at home 4-1.

Also on Thursday, Princeton boys soccer won 5-0 against Shady Spring; Princeton is seeking a third straight sectional championship. Princeton girls also won 6-1 against Shady Spring.

