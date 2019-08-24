Red Devil Soccer Opens 2019 Season

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the high school soccer doubleheader between Oak Hill & Pocahontas County.

In the girls’ matchup, Pocahontas County took a 2-0 lead in the first half, before Oak Hill made it 2-1 prior to halftime on a close-range goal from Kadence Lucas. The Lady Red Devils tied the game with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation on a goal from Kiya Babkirk, while Destiny Minor made several key saves late in the 2-2 draw.

The Red Devil boys established momentum on offense early, creating chances throughout the first half. Andre Re and Jack Hayes each scored before halftime, as Oak Hill would go on to win 5-0. Both teams will look to repeat as sectional champions.