Red Devil Rumble This Weekend

WOAY (photos courtesy Steve Neal) – Oak Hill softball and Signal 12 Gym are partnering to host the first Red Devil Rumble on Saturday at Oak Hill High School, with the event featuring boxing, kickboxing, and MMA.

This is one of several fundraisers for the Lady Red Devils in 2018-19, as the team recently had a new infield installed. Proceeds from this event will go toward continued construction of the new indoor facility, and also toward new uniforms.

Among the matches on Saturday are four professional boxing bouts, two amateur kickboxing bouts, and multiple amateur boxing bouts, with several former Toughman champions set to participate.

Head Coach John McGinnis is thankful for the time that Steve Neal has put in to help prepare for Saturday night, and believes that this could be the start of an annual event.

Matches start at 7:00 PM on Saturday.