Red Devil Rumble Draws Big Crowd

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill softball team and Signal 12 Gym partnered to host the first Red Devil Rumble Saturday night at Oak Hill High School. The event featured boxing, kickboxing, and MMA.

This is one of several fundraisers for the Lady Red Devils in 2018-19, as the team recently had a new infield installed. Proceeds from this event will go toward continued construction of the new indoor facility, and also toward new uniforms.

Among the matches on Saturday are four professional boxing bouts, two amateur kickboxing bouts, and multiple amateur boxing bouts, with several former Toughman champions set to participate.

Head Coach John McGinnis was surprised by the support of the community as over 700 fans attended the event in what is being called a success.