Red Cross shares ways to stay safe this Halloween

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 26, 2018, 04:25 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Halloween is just days away, one of the most popular holidays in this country; Little witches, ghosts, pirates and super heroes will soon take to the streets for trick or treat fun, and the American Red Cross West Virginia Region has tips to help everyone stay safe while enjoying the festivities.

“We want to ensure Halloween is a fun and safe time for everyone,” said Courtney Clark, Executive Director for the Southeast West Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross. “We’d like to share a few reminders for parents to keep the kids safe while getting ready for Trick or Treat.”

Here is a list of the top ten safety tips: 
Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen.

Use face makeup instead of masks. Masks can make it hard to see.

Give kids a flashlight to light their way.

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance – make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door in neighborhoods.

It’s not only vampires and monsters people have to look out for. Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street.

If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

Don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

Don’t cross between parked cars.

Use extra caution if driving. The youngsters are excited and may forget to look both ways before crossing.
Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating.

Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards.

Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

Daniella Hankey

