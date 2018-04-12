Red Cross Seeking Volunteers for Sound the Alarm Event

BECKLEY WV, — The American Red Cross is seeking people to volunteer their time and help save lives at the Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Raleigh County from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers and partners will meet at the Red Cross Office at 200 Industrial Drive in Beckley.

“Sound the Alarm in Harrison County and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires,” said Erica Mani. “By volunteering with the Red Cross, someone can truly make a difference in another’s life. Please join us and help Sound the Alarm by volunteering on May 5th.”

If you are interested in volunteering to educate people about home fire safety and install free smoke alarms, contact Kellie Aikman at 1-844-216-8286 or visit the Sound the Alarm information on redcross.org.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival. The Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to end these tragedies and save lives.

Across the country, the Campaign is making a difference. Launched in 2014, the Red Cross and campaign partners have already installed more than 1.1 million free smoke alarms and reached 1 million children through preparedness programs. These efforts are already credited with helping to save 416 lives including 21 lives right here in West Virginia.

In West Virginia, the Red Cross has installed over 18,000 free smoke alarms and reached over 12,000 youth through the Pillowcase Project. In January, a smoke alarm installed by her father, a Red Cross volunteer which alerted his daughter to the fire enabling her to evacuate herself and her husband safely. The resident stated in an interview, “If it wasn’t for the smoke detectors, we wouldn’t be here for our kids today.”

To learn more about the Home Fire Campaign, visit redcross.org. Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms, making a financial contribution, or taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.

