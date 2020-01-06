Red Cross, NFL to give away Super Bowl LIV tickets

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Jan 06, 2020, 11:01 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood and platelet donors to make an appointment to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“The Red Cross appreciates the NFL’s support during this crucial time of year when every donation – and every donor – matters. We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Sullivan.

Those who give blood or platelets before Jan. 19 will  be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

VIRGINIA
  • Bluefield
    • 1/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Genesis Health Care/Main Building, 20 Westwood Medical Park
WEST VIRGINIA
  • Fayette
    • Oak Hill
      • 1/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 350 West Oyler Ave.
  • Greenbrier
    • Lewisburg
      • 1/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street
    • Rupert
      • 1/21/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rupert Community Building, 604 Nicholas St.
  • Mercer
    • Athens
      • 1/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Concord University, PO Box 1000, Campus Box D-130
    • Bluefield
      • 1/17/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercer Mall, 261 Mercer Mall Road
    • Princeton
      • 1/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive
  • Monroe
    • Union
      • 1/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 South Main Street
  • Raleigh
    • Beckley
      • 1/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
      • 1/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
      • 1/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
      • 1/23/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Academy of Career Technology, 390 Stanaford Drive
      • 1/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
    • Ghent
      • 1/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ghent Fire Dept, 2651 Flat Top Road
    • Glen Daniel
      • 1/31/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Liberty High School, PO Box 265
