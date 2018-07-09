Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Red Cross needs your help with blood donations
HealthNewsWatchTop Stories

Red Cross needs your help with blood donations

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 09, 2018, 05:44 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an urgent call for eligible donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

 

In order to help you can schedule an appointment to donate, use the free red cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767).

 

A list of local blood drives coming to WV are as followed:

Greenbrier County: 

Lewisburg
7/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenbrier Healthcare Center, 1115 Maplewood Avenue
7/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

Rainelle
7/24/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rainelle Town Hall, 1233 Kanawha Avenue

Rupert
7/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rupert Community Building, 604 Nicholas St.
Mercer County: 

Bluefield
7/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercer Mall, 261 Mercer Mall Rd #322
7/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Midway Church of Christ, 3014 Big Laurel Hwy

Princeton
7/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Johnston Chapel Baptist Ch, 984 Halls Ridge Rd
7/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Princeton Health and Fitness, 321 Twelfth Street Extension
Raleigh County: 

Beckley
7/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd.
7/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Valley College, 120 New River Town Center, Suite C
7/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
7/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr
7/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

 

 

 

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

