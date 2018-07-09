Red Cross needs your help with blood donations

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- An emergency blood shortage is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an urgent call for eligible donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

In order to help you can schedule an appointment to donate, use the free red cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767).

A list of local blood drives coming to WV are as followed:

Greenbrier County:

Lewisburg

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greenbrier Healthcare Center, 1115 Maplewood Avenue

7/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

Rainelle

7/24/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rainelle Town Hall, 1233 Kanawha Avenue

Rupert

7/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rupert Community Building, 604 Nicholas St.

_______________

Mercer County:

Bluefield

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercer Mall, 261 Mercer Mall Rd #322

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Midway Church of Christ, 3014 Big Laurel Hwy

Princeton

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Johnston Chapel Baptist Ch, 984 Halls Ridge Rd

7/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Princeton Health and Fitness, 321 Twelfth Street Extension

_______________

Raleigh County:

Beckley

7/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Raleigh General Hospital, 1710 Harper Rd.

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Valley College, 120 New River Town Center, Suite C

7/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

7/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

7/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr