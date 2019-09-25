Red Cross blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15 in Southern West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Eight-year-old AJ Torres requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease, the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health.

“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself – a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”

Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 25-Oct. 15:

VIRGINIA

Tazewell

Bluefield

9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Genesis Health Care / Main Building, ?20 Westwood Medical Park

10/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bluefield College, 3000 College Drive

WEST VIRGINIA

Greenbrier

Lewisburg

9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., WVSOM Alumni Center, 400 Lee Street

Rupert

9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rupert Community Building, 604 Nicholas St.

_______________

Mercer

Bluefield

9/30/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bluefield State College, 219 Rock Street

10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercer Mall, 261 Mercer Mall Rd #322

Princeton

10/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Johnston Chapel Baptist Ch, 984 Halls Ridge Rd

_______________

Raleigh

Beckley

9/25/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

10/2/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

10/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beckley Blood Donation Center, 200 Industrial Dr

_______________

Summers

Hinton

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lifeline Church, 505 Stokes Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.