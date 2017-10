Advertisement



ANSTED- The Town Of Anted will hold its first recycling program on Saturday, September 30, 2017, from 8 am to Noon in the Rite Aid parking lot.

The following items will be accepted:

Newspapers

Office Paper

Cardboard

Aluminum Cans

Tin Cans

Plastic #1

Plastic #2

Magazines

Glass will NOT be accepted

The Ansted Recycling Program hops to make this a regular event and future dates will follow.

