‘Recovery Boys’ Documentary Filmed In West Virginia
By Daniella HankeyJun 29, 2018, 20:20 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The makers of the documentary ‘Heroine’ released a new documentary that features those in West Virginia dealing with recovery from opioids.
The documentary called, ‘Recovery Boys’ find hope in those addiction to opioids in West Virginia and follows four young boys as they fight for their lives through sobriety of drugs.
The four boys that the documentary highlights are: Jeff, Rush, Adam and Ryan and follows them through their journey and later highlights the success they have in life.
The documentary can now be found on Netflix.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
