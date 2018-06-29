‘Recovery Boys’ Documentary Filmed In West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The makers of the documentary ‘Heroine’ released a new documentary that features those in West Virginia dealing with recovery from opioids.

The documentary called, ‘Recovery Boys’ find hope in those addiction to opioids in West Virginia and follows four young boys as they fight for their lives through sobriety of drugs.

The four boys that the documentary highlights are: Jeff, Rush, Adam and Ryan and follows them through their journey and later highlights the success they have in life.

The documentary can now be found on Netflix.