Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers struggled to make plays without their starting quarterback, Will Grier, as the offense had a season-low 295 yards. West Virginia lost to Texas 28-14 making the Longhorns bowl eligible. West Virginia will play #4 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday, kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m ET
Recap: WVU vs. Texas
By Paloma Villicana Nov 19, 2017
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.