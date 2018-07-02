RECALL: Wish-bone recalls Italian Salad Dressing

(WOAY)- Wishbone announced on Sunday that they are recalling more than 7,000 cases of House Italian salad dressing due to possible allergens not being labeled.

According to the FDA, some 15 ounce bottles were mislabeled and may contain milk and eggs.

The affected products were produced on March 19, 2018, and have a “Best If Used By” date of January 13, 2019.

If your salad dressing has those dates on it, you can return the affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.