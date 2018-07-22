Home NewsWatch Health RECALL: Smithfield recalls over 24 thousand pounds of pepperoni five cheese calzones
RECALL: Smithfield recalls over 24 thousand pounds of pepperoni five cheese calzones
By Daniella HankeyJul 22, 2018, 09:10 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- According to Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. that have is recalled approximately 24,048 pounds of pepperoni five cheese calzones that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of hard, sharp, clear plastic.
The not fully cooked pepperoni five cheese calzone products were produced on May 23, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- 8-oz. deli tray of “Stefano’s Calzone PEPPERONI FIVE CHEESE STUFFED WITH PEPPERONI AND A FIVE CHEESE BLEND,” with “Lot Code 14318B” on the individual packages and “USE BY DATE 1/18/2019” on the product cases.
The problem was discovered after several consumers contacted Stefano Foods about the problem. On July 16, 2018, the company notified FSIS.
One consumer reported experiencing a small oral laceration during consumption of the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ and retailers freezers. Consumers and retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
