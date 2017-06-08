WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Rebuilding Efforts Continue On Flood-Control Channels In Rainelle
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Rebuilding Efforts Continue On Flood-Control Channels In Rainelle

Rebecca FernandezBy Jun 08, 2017, 07:50 am

279
0
Advertisement

Cleanup work has started on flood-control channels in the West Virginia community of Rainelle, which was ravaged by flooding last June.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency says in a news release, that the agency and its contractors are removing sediment from channel beds and clearing brush from the channel banks. The West Virginia National Guard will take the debris to another site for incineration.

The channels were built between 1959 and 1961 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and have had little maintenance since.

Once restored, the channels will be better suited to handle floodwaters and divert them from homes and businesses

The work is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia Supreme Court upholds moving WWI vet's remains
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives