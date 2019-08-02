Reale in Front After WV Amateur Third Round

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Philip Reale of Hurricane is the leader of the 100th West Virginia Amateur after three rounds, following a 67 on Thursday to move to -2.

Reale began the day four shots behind Woody Woodward, who was able to maintain the lead on the front nine before three straight bogeys. Reale was able to play consistent golf throughout the day, with only one bogey on the 7th hole. His tee shot on the par-three 8th was left and below the green, but his short par save was critical on a day when many golfers faced long putts on the Old White TPC. Woodward is second at -1 after a third-round 72.

Landon Perry is the top area golfer at +5 through 54 holes. The Shady Spring native is currently tied for sixth and will play in the third-to-last group in Friday’s final round. Beckley’s Patrick Smith is tied for 10th, while Todd Duncan (Daniels) and Nick Dent (White Sulphur Springs) are also in the top 20.

Final round play begins at 8:00 AM Friday on the Meadows course, with the final group scheduled to tee off at 10:40 AM.

Top five overall after the third round

1. Philip Reale (Hurricane): -2

2. Woody Woodward (Bridgeport): -1

3. Cam Roam (Huntington): +2

T4. Noah Mullens (Milton): +4

T4. Mason Williams (Bridgeport): +4

Top area golfers after the third round

T6. Landon Perry (Shady Spring): +5

T10. Patrick Smith (Beckley): +7

T16. Todd Duncan (Daniels): +11

T16. Nick Dent (White Sulphur Springs): +11

T21. Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs): +12