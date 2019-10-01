Real Men Wear Pink Campaign And Fundraising Begins For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- October is breast cancer awareness month and the fundraising has already begun.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign began today and will continue through the month of October. Though it’s only his second month participating in the campaign, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer hopes to raise $10,000, which will go directly to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research.

Summersville Elementary School began their fundraising last week, collecting over $5,000 to go towards breast cancer research, as well.

“It’s a big month for men to step up and support women through raising money for breast cancer research and also it’s just the mere awareness to encourage women to do their testing,” Shafer said.

Summersville’s Chief of Police, Jay Nowak also ordered pink badges for all the police officers to show support for women.