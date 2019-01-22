Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Read The Full LGBTQ Ordinance Beckley Council Will Vote On Tonight

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 11:37 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The city of Beckley will vote on an LGBTQ ordinance tonight on whether or not to add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes.

You can read the full ordinance below:

LGBTQ Ordinance
